Jamie Oliver shares rare family photo with Jools and their two boys for special reason The family appeared on their cooking show, which airs on Channel 4

Jamie Oliver shared a gorgeous family photo featuring Jools and their two sons, River, 4, and Buddy, ten, leaving fans delighted.

MORE: Jamie Oliver's son River poses up a storm in new photos – fans react

The rare snap was posted on Monday night, ahead of Jamie's cooking show airing on Channel 4. Captioning the shot, the chef wrote: "30 minutes to go lovely people 'til me and the family are back cooking up and sharing with you some of our family favourites in #KeepCookingFamilyFavourites on @channel4 8.30pm!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: River and Buddy Oliver make adorable appearance in video

The episode saw Jamie and Buddy cook a delicious "speedy sausage pizza", with the nine-year-old helping by creating a delicious sun-dried tomato pesto. At one point, Buddy can be seen going outside to the family's garden and telling mum Jools: "Mum, the pizza looks so good."

READ: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shows off incredible bathroom in new photo of sons

MORE: Jools Oliver shares rare photo of her mum with daughter Daisy in emotional post

Ahead of the show airing, Jamie shares a video of him and Buddy cooking and added: "I'll be cooking up my favourite speedy sausage pizza with a brilliant new flavour combination to top your pizzas with! My kids went absolutely mad for this one. We're talking sausages, sun-dried tomato pesto, beautiful rosemary, grapes - yes grapes! and oozy mozzarella cheese topped with pine nuts. C'MON. All the recipes from the show are in my book #Jamies7Ways x."

Jamie and Jools with their two sons, River and Buddy

Friends and fans of the Oliver family were quick to share their thoughts on the gorgeous picture, which seems to have been taken during the summer.

Supermodel Helena Christensen hilariously wrote: "Can you adopt me please?" which prompted Jamie to quickly reply: "Haha Jools wants you to adopt her!"

"Beautiful family," added a follower, whilst a second remarked: "Cooking is about love. This picture embodies this."