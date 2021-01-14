Rita Wilson's school report has fans saying the same thing The star showed off her impressive grades!

Rita Wilson took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday after finding her old school report.

Clearly proud of her achievements, the Sleepless in Seattle star took to Instagram to share a photo of her grades – and music was undoubtedly her strength, even at the age of 10!

"My Fourth grade Report Card. Pretty much how I feel about things today. Music gets an 'A'", Rita captioned the post. The report also showed her Science, Art and Physical Education grades, all of which were Bs.

Rita's fans were unsurprised by her musical talents as a child, with several complimenting the Throw Me A Party hitmaker in the comments section.

"AWW! I Love this so much!! It was in you from the beginning!" wrote one follower, and another remarked: "Of COURSE you got an A! Brilliant."

A third fan added: "That's still amazing I see why you got an A in music," while a fourth commented: "Not much more important than art right now! Art and health."

Rita shared a look at her school report on Instagram

Her husband Tom Hanks' yearbook photos have also been published on MyHeritage - and he looks almost unrecognisable with long hair! The Big actor featured on the football and athletics pages in his yearbook at Skyline High School in Oakland, California.

Rita and Tom were one of the first high-profile couples to suffer from coronavirus back in April 2020. The pair both tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia, and spent time in hospital before travelling back to LA. Shortly afterwards in March, Rita shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in which she celebrated being a survivor.

The couple tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia

At the time, she wrote: "One year ago on 29 March, I was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I’d walk on and read all the names of the stars I admired, never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars.

"And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, Halfway to Home. Every day I get to make music is a gift. So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness."

She added: "All of this would not be possible without good health. So, today, 29 March, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID-19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much."

