We all want to know the secrets to Christie Brinkley's age-deying beauty - and now we can!

The supermodel, 67, shared a sensational snapshot of herself wearing a sweater and glitzy, sky-high heels, and she had some major news to go along with her show-stopping selfie.

Christie took to Instagram to tease something exciting and looked fabulous in the flirty photo.

She revealed something big was coming and didn’t keep her fans in the dark for too long though as she then revealed her exciting news.

Her statement read: "I am super excited to introduce you to @sblabeauty I am joining forces with them and their innovative creator @randijoy6 as brand ambassador and equity partner to bring you revolutionary products that really work!

Christie will shared her beauty secrets with fans - and they can't wait

"I am also excited to let you know that in the days ahead we will be starting a beauty and wellness page where I can share with you everything I have learned in my 47 year career as a model and most of all I want to hear from you... to answer your beauty wellness questions and concerns so hopefully together we can create more products tailored to your beauty needs!"

Fans want to know the secret to Christie's youthful good looks

Her fans couldn’t wait to express their delight at the fact they'll be able to copy her beauty secrets. "Very exciting! Congratulations on your new venture!" wrote one, while another said: "You're the person I’ll listen to for beauty advice," and a third commented: "So excited Christy! You are one beauty expert I trust!"

Many mirrored her sentiment over the products she uses and declared them, "incredible," and her appearance, "simply stunning".

