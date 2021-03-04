Cameron Diaz shares peek inside new garden at family home with baby daughter Raddix The Charlie's Angels star lives in Beverly Hills with husband Benji Madden and their daughter

Cameron Diaz has been keeping a low profile during the pandemic and has been enjoying spending quality time at home with her young family.

But over the weekend, the Charlie's Angels star took to Instagram to share a series of videos, sharing a glimpse inside her sprawling Beverly Hills property, including her garden, in the process.

The mother-of-one was seen sitting by the window in her living room, which looked out onto the spacious green area outside – that's no doubt a hit with her baby daughter Raddix, who turned at the end of December.

The actress was recently seen popping open a bottle of her Avaline wine outside in her garden too, which features a beautiful foliage wall, and huge swimming pool.

Cameron and Benji moved into a $14M Beverly Hills home in October, which is located in the mountains, in a gated community that's home to stars such as Adele, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lawrence.

Cameron Diaz shared a peek inside her new garden at her Beverly Hills mansion

The Hollywood star has found a new passion in wine making with her business partner Katherine Power, which has allowed her to work at home while being there for her young daughter.

In a recent interview, Cameron revealed that she had no plans on going back to acting, as she's now at a different stage of her life.

Appearing on Sirius XM’s Quarantine with Bruce, the actress said: "Being a wife and a mother, it’s just the most, what’s the word I’m looking for? Rewarding. Thank you. I was like, it's not validating in any way it's fulfilling. That's what it is. It really has been the most fulfilling part of my life so far.”

The Hollywood star and husband Benji Madden moved into their new home in October

Cameron added: “I just feel like it's, it's everything that, you know, I probably somehow waited for this so that I could do all that other stuff.”

Gushing about motherhood, the star continued: "I feel for so many mothers who can't, that have to go to work, whatever they're doing.

"I feel so much for them and for their children and for all of that, but it does really take a village. I just feel so blessed that I get to be here now with my child and, you know, get to be the mother that I get to be.

"It's such a blessing it's completely privileged and, I'm just really, really grateful."

The celebrity couple welcomed baby daughter Raddix in December 2019

Although Cameron doesn't have any plans to get back to acting she admitted to the host that it’s not entirely out of the question.

"I’m never going to say never about anything in life, I’m just not that person. So will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to, but will I, I don't know.

"I have no idea. I couldn't imagine being a mom now with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child. I just couldn't, I personally feel like that wasn't the mom that, I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life.”

