Julianne Hough sparks major reaction with long straight hair and glasses The dancer looked so different!

We’re used to seeing Julianne Hough display her incredible dancer's physique and wavy blonde hair on social media – but we weren't expecting her latest transformation!

The actress sent fans into a tizzy with her Instagram photo on Monday, sporting a very different, but equally as gorgeous, new look.

Julianne looked almost unrecognisable, rocking super sleek, straight hair and wearing a pair of large, oval-framed glasses.

The TV star appears to have added her spectacles to hammer home her "Monday Mantra" about how to see life events "more clearly".

Captioning her flawless photo, she penned: "Monday Mantra: I can see clearly now. Anyone else have those moments in life when you are so 'in the thick of it' that it feels like you can’t see clearly - that it’s super muddy and blurry?

"It almost gives you a headache? Also, what even is 'it'? You can’t even pinpoint the 'it'!"

Julianne looked so different wearing glasses

She added: "One of my friends @tessandrachavez gave me an expression that helped me a lot... she said you know, sometimes you just have to 'drone out' - I was like wait, like a drone you fly?

"She said, yeah, drone out so you can see clearly in a more aware and higher perspective. I loved that visual and it’s been my new favorite expression when I need to remind myself I’m stuck in the mud and that I know what to do to see the situation at hand more clearly!"

While many of her followers loved her sentiment, others were blown away by her new look.

"Those eyes!" gushed one. "Beautiful! It gives you that grad student look!" said another. A third added: "Love your hair." A fourth said: "Those glasses look good on you!"

Julianne shared a throwback photo on her Instagram Stories

Julianne stunned her fans once again last week after sharing a throwback photo of her childhood.

Posting a screenshot from her family group chat, Julianne showed off a picture of herself and one of her older sisters when they were on a family holiday in 2005.

The two young girls were flashing huge smiles at the camera while sitting on the rocks overlooking the ocean. Julianne clearly looked back fondly on the memories, sharing the caption: "Speaking of babies…." alongside a hugging and face surrounded by hearts emojis.

