Reese Witherspoon shares adorable baby photo of daughter Ava - and fans react Fans were thrilled for the Legally Blonde star

Reese Witherspoon fans were treated to a way back throwback that not only featured Reese, but also her daughter Ava… when she was a little baby!

The incredible photo was taken during Reese's time filming Little Nicky back in 1999, in which she played - Adam Sandler's mom.

For the record, Reese is 10 years younger than Adam Sandler. Little Ava is adorable in the snap and Reese looks just stunning cradling her baby on set.

The proud mother-of-three captioned the snap: "Me and my little Angel Ava #1999 on the set of Little Nicky playing Adam Sandler's mom. Yes. His MOM."

Fans' comments poured in, with many noting how sweet the snap was, with one person writing: "This photo is so lovely."

This amazing throwback shows Reese with her daughter Ava in 1999

Meanwhile many, like fellow actress Juliannne Moore, who were floored Reese played Adam Sandler's mom. Julianne wrote: "Wait, what? His MOM ???"

Ava has come a long way since that adorable little cherub faced baby back in 1999. Now, she looks more and more like her mother by the day.

Reese and Ava often get told by fans about how much they look alike and have experienced being mistaken for each other in the past too.

In 2017, Ava joined her mum at the Big Little Lies premiere in Hollywood, and was congratulated for her performance by a fan who thought she was Reese.

The actress opened up about the situation while chatting to E! News. She said: "People come up to her [all the time]. We were at a premiere and they congratulated her on her performance. She's like 'I'm not in the movie.'"

Reese and Ava are totally twins these days

The Little Fires Everywhere star often posts pictures of her stunning daughter, as well as her 16-year-old brother Deacon - also from her marriage to Ryan – and her youngest son, Tennessee, seven, whom she shares with her husband, Jim Toth.

For all her Hollywood achievements it’s clear that the role she’s most proud of and invested in is her one as a mother. The actress and producer told Glamour magazine that her kids are constantly on her mind.

"I don't think there's been an hour of my life since Ava was born that I don't think of my kids," she said. "I call it my CNN ticker tape: Is Ava OK? Yes. Is Deacon OK? Yes. Is Tennessee OK? Yes. Back to Ava."

