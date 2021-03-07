Kelly Ripa makes surprising revelation about son Michael The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mum to three children

Kelly Ripa's three children have grown in front of Live with Kelly and Ryan viewer's eyes, and are often spoken about by their proud mum.

However, the popular chat show host recently made a surprising revelation about her firstborn, Michael, 23, revealing that he didn't want his famous mum talking about him on television for a decade.

Chatting to Glamour magazine, the mother-of-three said: "I was not allowed to discuss anything. I could not talk about his life, his grades, even though they were great. I couldn't talk about school.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa shares never-before-seen family photos

"I wasn't allowed to show his prom picture on TV, even though I may have, as long as I got the girl's permission from her parents."

The doting parent - who is also mum to Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18, - added that she would never discuss any of her children without their permission.

Kelly Ripa revealed her son Michael asked her not to talk about him on TV for ten years

"It would be very unfair to use my bullhorn to discuss somebody that did not want to be discussed. I'm always very mindful of that being the boundary," she said.

The former All My Children star added that her family had been approached on a number of occasions to do a reality show, but revealed that it was something she would never do.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star with her three children

"Back when all of the reality shows were starting, I cannot tell you how many companies approached us to do a reality show. Mark and I would say, 'No, no. I don't really think you understand. There's nothing to shoot here,'" she said.

"There’s nothing exciting that happens. It truly would be like television’s version of paint drying," she joked.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos are doting parents

While Kelly doesn't share everything about her family, the star recently opened up about her youngest son Joaquin on his 18th birthday in February, revealing that he was her "least, least favourite" child.

Joaquin gifted his famous mother a beautiful bouquet of flowers on his milestone birthday, and Kelly shared a picture of them on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

