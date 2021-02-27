Kelly Ripa's daily workouts are most certainly paying off. The mum-of-three shared a sensational swimsuit photo on Instagram on Friday and put her toned body on display!

Kelly, 50, put her flawless physique on show in a skin-tight, green wetsuit which went down to her knees but still accentuated her figure.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host posted the throwback photo to wish her friend a happy birthday. She also shared a selection of other photos starring her pal in a cute virtual tribute.

The TV personality has had a busy week as her youngest son, Joaquin, turned 18. She also marked his milestone with several never-before-seen family snapshots.

Kelly delved through her archives of pictures of the young man and created a video montage.

Kelly wore the edgy swimwear with pride

Set to the theme of Jurassic Park, she highlighted moments from throughout Joaquin's life from his childhood right up to today.

Paying tribute to her son, Kelly wrote: "Joaquin 18!!!! Happy birthday to the light of our lives! You fill every day with joy, and make everything better!

"We love you to the moon and beyond!"

Kelly and Mark are scouting out retirement locations

Now that her youngest will soon be going off to college Kelly has revealed that her and husband, Mark Consuelos, are seeking out the ideal retirement destination.

The couple are considering several sun-soaked locations, including, Palm Springs, California, Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida.

Kelly and Mark have been married for nearly 25 years, after falling in love on the set of TV soap, All My Children.

