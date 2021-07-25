Kelly Ripa disappoints fans for this surprise reason after sharing rare family photo The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mom to three children

Kelly Ripa is a proud parent to her three children and was delighted when she was joined at work last week by her firstborn, Michael Consuelos.

And ahead of his appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the TV star posted a sweet photo of Michael and his younger brother Joaquin on Instagram to share the exciting news.

In the image, the siblings posed with their arms around each other while relaxing outside on their terrace at home in Manhattan, dressed in co-ordinating shirts.

In the caption, Kelly wrote: "One of these two fine gents will be a guest on Live! Tomorrow!"

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with many disappointed to learn that not both of Kelly's sons would be on the show.

"We need both! I will be watching," one wrote, while another commented: "Why not both?!" A third added: "Can't you afford to pay them both?"

Kelly Ripa's fans were disappointed that both her sons weren't appearing on her show

Mark Consuelos also remarked on the picture, joking: "I don't know them…" Many comments also reacted to just how much the Consuelos brothers looked liked their famous parents.

"Michel is Mark's twin and Joaquin is Kelly's twin, very handsome sons," one wrote, while another commented: "They are mini me's of Mark and you!" Another wrote: "Wow they so much like the both of you, but especially their dad."

Kelly and Mark are also parents to 19-year-old daughter Lola, who prefers to keep out of the spotlight.

The aspiring singer notoriously disapproves of her famous mom sharing photos of her online, so much so that Kelly asks for her permission on specific pictures to post of her when it comes to celebrations such as birthdays.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children

When Michael appeared on Live on Thursday, he opened up about his relationship with his famous parents and gave a rare insight into his family life.

The aspiring actor talked to his mother and Ryan Seacrest about his burgeoning career in TV, including his role with his dad Mark on Riverdale, playing a younger version of Hiram Lodge.

They opened up about their family dynamics, with Kelly asking, "Do you think dad and I will be able to handle it when you kids are out of the house?"

The celebrity couple met on All My Children

Michael responded with, "She's already adopted a dog, you've been preparing for an empty nest, I think you'll be fine."

"My mom paces around the house holding Lena like a Bond villain," he hilariously added, which Kelly agreed to, saying, "There is something so wrong about my relationship with that dog."

"I love my kids, and I am very attached to them. But Lena and I are co-dependent, I'd let her eat the food out of my mouth."

