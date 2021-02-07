Kelly Ripa shares look inside huge living room – with impressive book collection The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives with Mark Consuelos and children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Kelly Ripa has a beautiful home in New York that the Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives in during the week so that she can easily commute to the ABC studios.

The TV host recently shared a look inside one of her large living areas in the townhouse, as she posted a behind-the-scenes photo of herself getting ready for an interview on Jimmy Fallon.

In the photo, Kelly was dressed up in a printed blouse as she set up her laptop ahead of her virtual appearance.

In the background of the photo, several features from the room could be seen, including a collection of books lined up on a sideboard in the corner of the room.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa talks secret pregnancy she hid from the Today Show team

The former All My Children star lives in Manhattan during the week, and also has a holiday home in the Hamptons, where her family often go to during the weekends.

The mother-of-three lives with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

Mark splits his time between New York and Vancouver, where Riverdale is filmed.

Kelly Ripa shared a glimpse inside her huge living room in New York

The actor is used to be away from his family during the week and recently went back to Canada to kick-start filming again following the holidays.

However, during the recent snowstorm, Mark was seen back in New York helping Kelly to shovel the snow from their driveway.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos inside their home

While the celebrity couple miss each other while they are apart during the week, they keep in touch via FaceTime, from virtual dates to work meetings with their production company.

Kelly was even there for Mark recently when he visited the dentist. The Hope and Faith actress shared a photo of her sympathetically watching on as her husband sat in the dreaded chair, and wrote in the caption: "Sending empathy."

Kelly and Mark with their three children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Last year, Kelly and Mark got to experience living together for a long period of time during the pandemic.

The family stayed at their home in Manhattan and also spent time at their beach house in the Hamptons during the weekends when it was safe to do so.

During this period of time, Kelly worked at home while hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan with Ryan Seacrest, and Mark even co-hosted the show with her on several occasions.

