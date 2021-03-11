Vanessa Hudgens drives fans wild with dreamy new selfie The High School Musical actress posed in the sunshine

Vanesa Hudgens has driven her fans wild with her latest selfie as she posed in some luxurious sunshine.

In the dreamy snap, the High School Musical star rocked a white crop top and blue denim shorts, as she made a kissing face at the camera.

Vanessa completed her look with a splendid gold necklace and some well-manicured painted nails.

The star was posing in a beautiful outdoor setting, with an incredibly bright sun serving as the perfect filter.

She captioned the post with lyrics from John Lennon's Imagine, adding: "Have a beautiful day y'all."

Fans fell in love with the Princess Switch star's post, with many calling the actress "stunning" while another called her a "beautiful goddess."

Many others returned the sentiment in Vanessa's caption, with one writing back: "Have a great day love! Also, I love your hair sm."

The star posed in some glorious sunshine

A different fan added: "Have a beautiful day too queen," and another said: "Okay and you too @vanessahudgens, have a wonderful day y'all and you're too kind, because of you I feel beautiful."

Praising the actress, one fan wrote: "The most beautiful woman in the world," while another enthused: "WE'RE NOT WORTHY! WE'RE NOT WORTHY!"

Many other fans showed their appreciation for the Bad Boys for Life star by leaving a heart or sun emoji in the comments.

The actress is used to stunning her fans with otherworldly snaps, and in a recent post, she emulated a trend started by Elizabeth Hurley.

The star followed a trend that saw stars posing in the snow, wearing nothing except a bathing suit.

Vanessa emulated a popular celebrity trend

In Vanessa's version, she sported a plunging black bathing suit, with a black choker, a long black jacket and bright neon boots that perfectly matched her headband.

The actress credited model Jasmine Sanders for the inspiration, writing: "I saw Jasmine Sanders wearing a bathing suit in the snow, so I wore a bathing suit in the snow."

Fans couldn't get enough of the picture, with one writing: "I'm screaming!!!! Yasssss ma'am!! You better show it off!" alongside a string of flame emojis.

Another added: "You're so hot I actually can't handle it."

