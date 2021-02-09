Vanessa Hudgens stuns in snow in super low-cut bathing suit a la Elizabeth Hurley trend First it was Elizabeth Hurley, then it was Jasmine Sanders, and now...

Vanessa Hudgens joined in on what is quickly becoming a fun, albeit bizarre, celebrity trend - standing in the snow in a bathing suit!

The High School Musical actress braved the chilly temps and sported a plunging black bathing suit, with a black choker, a long black jacket and bright neon boots that perfectly matched her headband.

Vanessa credited the idea for the snap in her caption. "I saw Jasmine Sanders wearing a bathing suit in the snow so I wore a bathing suit in the snow," the actress wrote.

Jasmine, who is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, quickly reacted: "I’m screaming!!!! Yasssss ma’am!! You better show it off!"

One fan commented: "You look so stunning queen omg," while another wrote "Who gave you the right to be this hot".

Vanessa Hudgens sported the celebrtiy trend - swimwear and snow

While Jasmine did hit the slopes in a bikini last week, it was Elizabeth Hurley who was the O.G. celebrity who started the trend last month.

In January, the 54-year-old supermodel posted a shot in just bikini bottoms and a jacket in the snow.

In fairness to Vanessa and Jasmine, Elizabeth has her own swimwear line so coming up with such a fabulous photoshoot idea was a no brainer.

The star established her swimwear range in 2005, and caters to women, as well as young girls aged up to 13.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

Let it snow

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her official website.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet. To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail.

