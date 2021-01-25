Elizabeth Hurley stuns in barely-there photos in the snow - and fans react The Royals actress lives in the UK with teenage son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley made sure that the snow day in the UK on Sunday resulted in a photoshoot – and she didn't disappoint her fans!

Taking to Instagram at the beginning of the week, The Royals actress stunned fans with a series of photos of herself posing braless in a stunning underwear shoot.

The actress made sure to wrap up warm though, and wore an oversized jacket.

Fans were quick to comment on the pictures, with one writing: "Wow I am speechless Elizabeth and you truly have a perfect body," while another wrote: "You look incredible." The star's famous friend Michelle Visage added: "You are not human," alongside a fire emoji.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley dances in white swimsuit on the beach

Earlier in the day, the model had posted a picture of herself in a far sunnier climate, which looked to have been taken during her latest work trip to Riga to model for her latest Elizabeth Hurley Beach campaign.

The star established her swimwear range in 2005, and caters to women, as well as young girls aged up to 13.

Elizabeth Hurley braved the cold

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her official website. Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail.

The Royals actress models her swimwear range Elizabeth Hurley Beach

"But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey.

Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

Elizabeth often shares glamorous photos on social media

Elizabeth's swimwear line is a family affair too. Her sister has modelled pieces from the range over the years too, while her 18-year-old son Damian has grown up on shoots – so much so that he has now followed in his famous mum's footsteps as a model in his own right.

