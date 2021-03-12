Jennifer Lopez showcases toned legs as she lounges in just a dressing gown The singer was on set for her latest film

Jennifer Lopez has blown fans away with her latest sensational post as she showcased her toned legs while wearing just a dressing gown.

The singer was on set in the Dominican Republic as she shot her latest film, Shotgun Wedding.

In the photo, J-Lo lounged on a bed with enormous pillows, seemingly lost in her thoughts. The star was only wearing a white dressing gown as she flashed her incredibly toned legs.

To her side was a wooden end table, which was filled with little beverages and a phone charger, while in front of the Jenny from the Block hitmaker was an iPad.

The lavish scene set out behind her included a large desk, with an equally large desk lamp, filled with photo frames that faced away from the camera.

And to the side was a huge makeup station filled with products and shelves that were entirely filled with bags.

The star showed off her toned legs as she relaxed

"It's the in between moments that are some of my favorites," wrote the Waiting for Tonight singer, finishing the post with a series of hashtags, including "#SetLife" and "#DoWhatYouLoveWithPeopleYouLove."

Fans immediately fell in love with the snap, with many leaving strings of heart emojis in the comments.

"The most beautiful woman in the world," complimented one fan, while another added: "U are stunning!!!"

Another admiring fan said: "Gooosh why are u so perfect?" while another lamented: "YOU'RE SO BEAUTIFUL, IT'S NOT FAIR."

A different fan agreed with the mother-of-two's caption, writing: "Moments for ourself are the best every day!!"

The singer reguarly wows fans with her looks

On International Women's Day, the Hustlers star paid tribute to the important women in her life, including sisters Leslie and Linda, in a powerful video montage.

Among celebrity friends, like Today's Hoda Kotb and Kris Jenner, the singer and members of her family all held up a sign reading "I am Limitless", in reference to her 2018 hit song.

Alongside the footage, Jennifer wrote: "To all the mothers, daughters, sisters and incredibly magnificent and diverse women of the world…I celebrate you!!! I celebrate us!!!"

"Here is to International Women's Day today and every day!! We need to continue to use our voices, stand up and GET LOUD for everything that we believe in.

"These women empower other women and truly embody all it is to be #LIMITLESS. You are limitless. We are ALL Limitless!!!"

