Jennifer Lopez, 51, shows off incredible physique in slinky cutout minidress Jennifer Lopez has revealed a first look at her new collection with Designer Shoe Warehouse

The superstar singer shared the campaign snaps with fans, with the mom of two rocking a slinky cutout dress and sky-high heels.

"It’s officially sandal season and the new spring #JLOJenniferLopez collection has arrived at @DSW!" she shared.

With her hair in styled messy top knot, the multi-hyphenate lounged back on mirror floor and smized for the cameras.

The 51-year-old also shared behind the scenes snaps from the shoot, joking she was giving "anglezzzzz" to the photographer, Richard Burbridge.

Jennifer launched her first collection with DSW in early 2020, with prices ranging from $59 to $189.

Jennifer launched the collection in March 2020

The debut collection paid homage to the three cities J-Lo calls home: New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

"We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami," she said at the time.

"With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all."

However, the coronavirus pandemic forced her to pibot and the fall 2020 collection featured sneakers and boots.

