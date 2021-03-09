Jennifer Lopez's sisters Lynda & Leslie and niece Lucie make rare appearance in celebratory video The Hustlers star made a special video to mark International Women's Day on Monday

Jennifer Lopez made sure all the important females in her life knew just how special they were to her on Monday, after creating a powerful video to mark International Women's Day.

The Hustlers star made a montage where a number of her famous friends and family members, including sisters Leslie and Lynda, niece Lucie and mum Guadalupe, all held up a sign which read "I am Limitless", in reference to her song, which was released in 2018.

J-Lo herself also starred in the video, along with famous faces such as Today's Hoda Kotb, Vanessa Bryant and Kris Jenner.

Alongside the footage, Jennifer wrote: "To all the mothers, daughters, sisters and incredibly magnificent and diverse women of the world...I celebrate you!!! I celebrate us!!!

"Here is to International Women’s Day today and every day!! We need to continue to use our voices, stand up and GET LOUD for everything and that we believe in.

Jennifer Lopez's sister Leslie made a rare appearance in her sibling's video

"These women empower other women and truly embody all it is to be #LIMITLESS. You are limitless. We are ALL Limitless!!!"

The mother-of-two is incredibly close to her family, who prefer to keep out of the spotlight, but are often seen at red carpet events to support her.

Jennifer is the middle child of three siblings. Her oldest sister Leslie is a music teacher, while her younger sister Lynda is a journalist and author.

JLo's sister Lynda Lopez is an acclaimed journalist

The family grew up in the Bronx, New York, with parents David and Guadalupe, and Jennifer – who is based in Miami – often goes back to visit her parents and sisters, who have remained in the Big Apple.

The Selena star often talks about her upbringing and how it was filled with fun and laughter, and described her mum as "young and fun" while chatting about her childhood to her twins on her YouTube channel.

Jennifer also opened up about her childhood during a joint appearance with Lynda on BUILD in 2017.

Jennifer's niece Lucie is Lynda's daughter

When asked whether they used to fight as children, Lynda replied: "Not me and her, but you know there's three of us right? When we were kids those two would beat up on me."

Jennifer responded: "We did not beat up on you. We were all very close in age – don't imagine us on a child infant, it wasn't like that, she's a year and a half younger than me okay!"

