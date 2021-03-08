Jennifer Lopez has shocked fans with a silly bathtub selfie.

The mom of two shared a snap of herself in the tub with a funny smile on her face and her hair styled like a troll, pointing towards the ceiling.

"Self-care Sunday,” JLo captioned the post, and friends and fans were quick to joke with her about the new look.

"Dr. Jennifer Seuss!!" laughed one fan, as another added: "All I see is ART!"

Jennifer, who is engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, has two children, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

She welcomed them in 2008 with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

While JLo's daughter Emme has made several high-profile appearances on stage with her mother, most memorably at the 2020 Super Bowl, Max has kept a lower profile.

However, all this could change in the near future, as the teenager received his first-ever singing lesson on his birthday.

Max, 13, has been taking singing lessons

The Hustlers star proudly shared a picture of her teenage son taking part in a virtual singing lesson with her singing coach, Stevie Mackey, captioned: "First singing lesson with Stevie."

Stevie has been working with JLo for years and helped prepare Emme for her debut performance with her famous mum during her It's My Party world tour in 2019.

The twins turned 13 in February

Emme made headlines after her phenomenal Super Bowl performance with Jennifer, but while the pre-teen showed incredible talent, she has no plans to take up singing professionally at the moment.

Jennifer spoke to Extra TV shortly after the performance, where she explained: "For us, it's not about putting her out in the spotlight, it's about doing things together that bond us.

"I don't put her in everything, she's not going to work professionally – a lot of people are asking me that. It's something that we connect on, is singing."

Emme performed with her mom on the Super Bowl stage

She continued: "I ask her to do these things and if she wants to she can, and if she doesn’t want to that's fine with me too.

"But I just think there was a message there that we could put out into the world, that women being empowered and raising their voices and getting loud and speaking up for themselves.

"And that's something that I want to pass onto my daughter. She flaws me every time, she's an angel."

