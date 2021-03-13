Kim Kardashian's filter-free appearance in new photo with North gets fans talking The star posed with her oldest daughter

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a flattering selfie - or a filter - and she knows exactly how to take the perfect picture.

The SKIMS founder prides herself on her appearance and so it's perhaps not surprising that her latest photo with daughter, North, sparked quite the fan reaction.

Kim, 40, shared a makeup-free snapshot with her oldest child on Instagram, in which she was playfully pouting and eating pizza.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian shares teary trailer for last season of KUWTK

But it wasn't her filter-free appearance, or her too-cute daughter, which stole the show - it was her eyebrows!

Kim's fans couldn't stop looking at her perfect brows and commented: "Kim, your eyebrows," and "your brows are immaculate".

Others chimed in with: "Your brows are perfection," and some even noticed North's matched her mum's.

Kim's fans marvelled at her eyebrows

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also posted a photo with her son, Saint, and they looked like they were having a very cozy pizza party with their famous mum.

The sweet family pictures come amidst Kim's divorce from her husband, Kanye West. The couple's four children, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm have all continued living with Kim as they navigate the breakup.

She recently teased the "next chapter" as she posed in risqué Dolce and Gabbana underwear. Kim used their hashtag #DGNextChapter.

Kim was enjoying a pizza party with her children

Although the star's use of the "next chapter" was a reference to the new fashion line, fans could be mistaken for thinking it referred to Kim's personal life instead.

It was just last week that the mother-of-four also introduced a new member of the family to her social media followers.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the famous mum posted a series of snaps of North holding their new pet – a bearded dragon named Speed – who even has its own custom-made Skims collection!

