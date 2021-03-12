Al Roker's wife shares incredible health update after difficult year - and fans react He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020

Today show's Al Roker and his devoted wife, Deborah Roberts, have had a tough 12-month due to the weatherman's prostate cancer diagnosis and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Wednesday, the ABC correspondent, 60, gave fans an update on her family’s health to reveal she had received her first coronavirus vaccine.

In an emotional post, Deborah shared a photo of herself getting the jab and wrote: "So...while I look like a deer in the headlights...I was actually relieved to finally get my turn at the COVID vaccine."

However, while she felt incredibly fortunate, she reminded her followers that there are many American’s who aren't so lucky.

She added: "Coincidentally, I was reporting @nightline on the struggle for millions of Americans who don’t have access to pharmacies or clinics to get appointments, when I was also trying to organize my own.

"But here I am. Feeling grateful and optimistic for shot 1. So far so good. Hoping your turn is coming if it hasn’t already!"

Deborah felt incredibly fortunate to get her vaccine

Her fans were thrilled for her and commented: "Oh, this is so wonderful," and, "so glad you are on your way to total vaccination".

Deborah encouraged those who hadn't received their vaccines yet to "keeping looking".

Al, 66, has also had the vaccine and got his first dose live on the Today show.

Al is a proud father to three children

It was last September that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and he underwent surgery in November.

He recently opened up in a heartfelt interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show and gave an update on his health. "I was very fortunate, we caught it early," he said.

"It was an aggressive form of prostate cancer, but we caught it very early and we had a great surgeon from Memorial Sloane Kettering, and we got it all."

