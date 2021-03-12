Hannah Hargrave
Almost Famous star Kate Hudson has welcomed new family member into her life after adopting a Doberman puppy
Kate Hudson has added to her too-cute family - with a dog!
The Fabletics Founder, 41, had been fostering a pet pooch in the hopes of finding the Doberman a new home, but she's revealed she's decided to keep the adorable pup.
Kate posted a video on Instagram Stories with her dog licking her face and captioned it: "Our #fosterfail," and "#dobbiemom".
She also shared a snapshot with her oldest son Ryder, and the dog sitting between them. Kate didn't share any other details, but looked very happy with the new addition.
The Music actress is already a mum to Ryder, 17, Bingham, nine, and daughter, Rani, two.
Kate recently shared some gorgeous baby bump photos and had fans clambering to question if she was expecting baby number four.
Kate suffered a 'foster fail' with her Doberman
But the pictures were just among a series of photos to mark International Women's Day, showing the Hollywood actress at her baby shower surrounded by her friends, and working out while heavily pregnant.
Not that Kate has ruled out becoming a mum again. In fact, she's said she feels she needs to give her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa - who she shares her youngest with - another child.
Their dog is feeling right at home
"At one point I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done,'" she revealed on the Today show in 2019. "And then I met Danny and was like, 'Alright, I got to pump them out for him.'"
She added: "He needs a boy. He needs his own boy."
Kate shares Ryder with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and Bingham with Muse rocker, Matt Bellamy.
