Kate Hudson's son Ryder surprises famous mum with grown-up new look

Kate Hudson is a doting mother to three children between the ages of 17 and two. The Music star can't believe how quickly time is going, and shared a rare photo of Ryder on Instagram on Wednesday, unveiling a very grown-up new look.

Goldie Hawn's daughter posted a picture of them chatting on FaceTime, with the teenager revealing his new shorter 'do to his famous mum.

"Someone got a haircut," Kate wrote alongside the image, alongside a meme that read: "So big."

The How to Loose a Guy in 10 Days star shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, along with son Bingham, seven, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, two, who she shares with partner Danny Fujikawa.

Kate lives in LA close to her famous mum and her partner Kurt Russell, and her siblings Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell also live nearby.

Kate Hudson's son Ryder looked so grown up with his new haircut

The entire family enjoyed a Golden Globes viewing party at the star's home at the end of February, following her nomination for Best Actress in Music.

While Kate didn't take home the award, it was a good time had by all, and plenty of fun photos were shared on social media.

While the pandemic has been challenging for everyone, Kate has been enjoying spending quality time with her three children.

The Music star with oldest son Ryder

The star reflected on her new family routine during an interview on The Ellen Show in April. She said: "I have one area for Bing because it's more hands-on, and I have to sit with him…

"Then Ryder does his work in his area, and we do check-ins because he's doing lectures and there's Zoom. It's just a juggling act, but it's good. I'm thankful for our health."

Kate has three children between the ages of 17 and two

Kate also had fun introducing her children to some of her movies, including Almost Famous, which Ryder in particular enjoyed watching.

Talking to Elle, Kate revealed: "There’s a couple of movies that are fun to watch with the kids. Watching Almost Famous with Ryder was so great. And then Skeleton Key. It's fun to watch it through your kid's eyes because they're able to see these movies now."

