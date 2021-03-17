Jennifer Garner admits co-star Edgar Ramirez's lips are 'so delicious' – added more kiss scenes on purpose Yes Day is currently available to watch on Netflix

Jennifer Garner has cheekily admitted that she added more kiss scenes in her hit Netflix film Yes Day because her co-star Edgar Ramirez's lips were "so delicious".

Asked by theSkimm what was the best part about working with the Venezuelan actor, the mother-of-three admitted: "He is delicious. His accent... I kept adding a kiss to a scene because his lips are so just… he's so delicious."

Edgar has previously heaped praise on Jennifer for giving him the opportunity to star in his first comedy.

Talking to Sky News ahead of the premiere earlier this month, he revealed that he was "terrified" but "so grateful" to Jennifer.

"[It was] my first comedy, you know, and I was terrified," he revealed, before adding: "Actually I think that this is the character that is closer to myself because I'm super silly.

"I'm so grateful to Jennifer first and foremost, you know, because of the invitation.

Jennifer stars alongside Edgar in new film Yes Day

"She invited me to do this, she's the reason why I decided to do this movie, and then she helped me so much throughout the process."

During the brief video chat, 48-year-old Jennifer also revealed how shocked she was to recently discover that Oprah Winfrey follows her on Instagram, revealing that it seems the presenter has a private account.

"I spoke to Oprah the other day and she told me that she follows me. I think she must have a finsta. That made me like, uh, die!" she revealed.