Jennifer Garner looks sensational in lingerie and heels leaving fans lost for words She was positively sizzling!

Jennifer Garner turned up the heat for an incredible new photo which blew her fans away.

The Peppermint star, 48, displayed her toned physique in black lingerie, stilettos and an oversized coat for a shoot with the Hollywood Reporter - and the results were show-stopping.

Jennifer shared snaps from the glamorous day, admitting it had been a long time since she'd got dressed up.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner stuns fans with intimate video from inside her bath

She wrote: "Thank you to @hollywoodreporter for the wonderful conversation with @laceyvrose. I would have wine then tea with you any day, Lacey, but next time I get to ask the questions.

"And thank you @maryrozzi— after a year in yoga pants and jeans, dressing up and hanging out with you and your camera made for a scary, creative, rewarding day.

"Huge love always to @hairbyadir, @mollyrstern, @jillandjordan for buffing the mom off this old gal."

Jennifer shared several photos including her lingerie-clad image

Many of her fans simply posted 'on fire' and heart emojis while others could only muster up the word, "wow."

Jennifer's shoot comes just days after she opened up about her body to Giovanna Fletcher, on her Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

She admitted she struggled to snap back into shape after having her three children and said: "There are some incredible women whose bodies just, no matter how many babies they have they bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach – I mean, it's incredible, I have so many girlfriends who have that physique and I'm so happy for them."

Jennifer said her body changed after having her three children

But when it comes to her own post-pregnancy routine, it wasn't quite so easy.

"I can work really hard and I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman whose had three babies and I always will."

And she looks absolutely fabulous!

