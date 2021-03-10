Jennifer Garner's mugshot appearance gets fans talking The star was promoting her new film Yes Day

Jennifer Garner is currently promoting her new Netflix film Yes Day, and on Tuesday she continued the countdown until its release by sharing a funny mugshot picture of herself.

The snap, presumably a still from the film, shows the mother-of-three looking worried as she poses for the camera against a typical police line-up mugshot background.

"Three more sleeps 'til YES DAY!" she wrote, followed by several emojis such as a red balloon, an ice cream, a rollercoaster, and a red siren.

Fans of the actress were quick to react to the post, with many expressing how "excited" they were for the release.

Others couldn't help but comment on her mugshot appearance. "This is the most Jen mug shot ever lol," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Guilty as heck."

Some followers even queried her height as it was revealed in the backdrop, "Are you really 5'10"?" asked one, which prompted others to respond that she was "with shoes".

Jennifer recently shared the trailer for her new film Yes Day on Instagram – and in it, the A-lister is sporting a gorgeous bob!

The famous mum looks fabulous rocking a new shorter do, and we wouldn't be surprised if Jennifer decided to make the look permanent.

Alongside the trailer, the 48-year-old wrote: "YES DAY trailer debut! My middle daughter was fascinated by the idea of a day filled with "Yes!" Yes to ice cream for breakfast, a picnic, staying up late. Yes to skipping chores, torturing mom, s'mores and flashlight tag in the dark.

"The inspiration - Yes Day, the beloved book by @akrfoundation and @tlichtenheld. The end result— a beloved family tradition—AND—the happiest, most snuggly, curl up on the couch with your family movie—ever—coming to you on @netflixfilm, March 12th. Introducing: YES DAY!"