Tracee Ellis Ross looks beautiful as she showcases toned legs in just a sweater The glamorous star was filming in her stone garden

Tracee Ellis Ross regularly wows her fans with her glamorous looks, and she's done just that in a new video.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in lycra outfit for impressive workout video

Sitting in her beautiful stone garden, which also featured a growing tree and a hanging flowerpot, the star showcased her incredibly toned legs while rocking just a white sweater.

The star also had on a pair of white sandals and several luxurious pieces of gold jewellery.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross shows off toned legs in just a sweater

Modelling a beautiful new bag from LOEWE and Jonathan Anderson, the star held a small glass of an unknown beverage.

"Hello darling, shall we talk?" she asked fans in a sultry tone, before taking a seat on some elegant wooden chairs and pulling out a newspaper.

The Girlfriends star expressed concern that the LOEWE show had been cancelled, although she noted that safety always comes first.

Getting more excited, Tracee continued, saying: "LOEWE and Jonathan Anderson – Hi Jonathan – have opted to showcase their new collection via printed matter."

The star was sat in her glamorous garden

Obscuring the newspaper, the star flicked through the pages and gasped as she saw each item, questioning: "Is it weird that I want every single piece?"

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross' stunning home is the ultimate zen den – a tour

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross stuns fans as she emerges from luxurious home pool

The Black-ish star then noted the Amazona bag and pulled out her own, showing it off the camera as she posed in a number of exotic ways.

She finished her video by praising the designer, saying: "Cheers Jonathan, congratulations. I could not be more excited about my bag."

Although Tracee was excited about the spectacular bag, her look excited fans more, with one enthusing: "You're just the best!"

The star regularly wows with her fashion

Another added: "Legs. That is all," and a third echoed: "Legs for days……." alongside a leg emoji.

"Tracee makes me so happy," wrote a different one, while someone else complimented the glamorous actress, calling her a "beautiful model." Another fan added that Tracee was "such a fashion icon."

The actress regularly wows fans on her Instagram account, with fans falling over themselves to praise a recent throwback snap that she posted.

The former model shared a photo taken over 20 years ago, but fans noted how she hadn't changed at all. "K but this looks like last week though," commented one, while another added: "You took this 10 minutes ago, don't lie ma'am."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.