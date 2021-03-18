Rebel Wilson is unrecognisable in family throwback photo The star reminisced about family holidays

Rebel Wilson has undergone a drastic weight transformation over the past year, and the actress looked unrecognisable in her latest throwback photo.

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks gorgeous in zip-up dress following exciting announcement

Flashing back to when she was just a young girl, the Pitch Perfect star shared an old family photo from a cruising holiday.

In the photo, Rebel was standing with her entire family as they prepare to board a cruise ship. Her mother is holding the star's younger brother, Ryot, while Rebel is the bottom of the picture next to older sister Liberty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson makes major TV announcement in cute video

Her dad and other sister Annaleise are standing in the middle of the shot.

Rebel was posing with her hands on her hips in a vest top and sunglasses, while wearing a backwards cap for added cool points.

"Does anyone else remember 'cruising'?" the star asked in the picture's caption. "I feel like it was something us bogans used to do…the buffets, the 6 of us in a tiny cabin on the bottom of the boat, the talent contest where Human Nature awarded me first place."

She added: "PS my hat's turned backwards cause I'm obviously super cool, dude!"

Rebel looked so different in the family throwback

The star's many Instagram followers were wowed by the throwback snap, and one wrote: "Is it weird that I see you in everyone of those people?? Haha."

Another added: "This is precious!!" while one fan thought that she there was another celebrity in Rebel's family. "Your dad looks like Jack Black," they joked in the comments.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's wet-look workout selfie is sensational

MORE: Rebel Wilson shows off bold new look leaving fans amazed

And while many joked about her father looking like Jack Black, other fans commented on her mother's eternal youthfulness.

The star has undertook a 'year of health' in 2020

"Great photo, your mum still looks the very same, god love you all," wrote one fan, while another added: "Looks like good times! You look like your mom."

Rebel shared a different throwback photo earlier on Thursday, this time sporting an incredible mullet and a huge tattoo.

Poking fun at herself from an appearance on Australian sketch show The Wedge in 2006, the actress said: "Blast from the past! Who remembers this show?"

The Cats star is currently very busy, with her new show Pooch Perfect about to premiere in the United States after airing in the United Kingdom in late February.

Rebel posted a different throwback earlier in the day

She also has a secret project with the Los Angeles Rams, that she tantalising teased last week.

Standing in Rams colours – bright blue leggings and a Rams tee – the star appeared to be have finished hitting a workout session in front of a stunning infinity pool, and was on FaceTime to some unknown person.

"Guess who I'm talking to??" she wrote. "Top secret mission with @rams (that's all I'll say for now)."

What could it be?

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.