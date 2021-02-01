Katy Perry pays sweet tribute to daughter Daisy during outing with Orlando Bloom The Roar singer gave birth to her first child in August

Katy Perry paid a very special tribute to her daughter Daisy during a bike outing with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The Roar singer was bicycling alongside Orlando in Santa Barbara. Fans took notice of the not so subtle nod to the couple's daughter Daisy - because her bicycle was covered in daisy details.

The couple looked thrilled to be out enjoying the sunny weather in photos first published in the Daily Mail.

The new mom recently gushed about the joys of motherhood when she opened up during a discussion last week.

On Thursday, Katy took part in an Instagram Live to launch her personalized Coca-Cola Open To Better can – which is part of a campaign from Coke that aims to spread positivity through personalized pledges on their cans – and she shared some sweet details about how Daisy has changed her life.

Katy Perry gave birth to her and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy in August

Commenting on one fan's resolution to create boundaries, Katy opened up about how she had to do the same with some of her loved ones to "create space" for her daughter.

"Boundaries are so important and I have been practicing a lot of those as well," she said.

"You can love someone and still not have to let them into your life. "[Daisy] has changed my life and still continues to change my life. I created space for her and therefore didn't have the extra time that I have had in the past 35 years, and so I had to create space and I'm glad I did.

"I think you realize that when you become a mother you just have to focus on being a mom and it's not because you don't love other people – you just want to be a great mom and a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom.

The couple were out for a bike ride over the weekend

"It is the best job in the world and I highly recommend it, when you're ready."

Katy also praised Orlando for his support, adding: "I have an incredible partner who supports me and lifts me up and he's a great guy."

