Tracee Ellis Ross delights fans as she sings and dances in kitchen

Tracee Ellis Ross has delighted her fans as she put on a small song-and-dance routine in an enjoyable video clip.

The star was cooking pasta in her very white kitchen as she styled a grey zip-up pullover jumper and black sweatpants.

The Black-ish star was also rocking a stylish hairdo, putting much of her luscious black hair into a bun with two pigtails.

At the start of the video, Tracee danced to Silk Sonic's Leave the Door Open, which released earlier this month, as she prepared to serve some delicious pasta.

The actress jumped and shimmied her whole body as she let the soul song guide her movement. And as the song progressed, she added her own harmonies.

In the second part of the video, Tracee grabbed a wooden spoon to use as her microphone as she jammed to Jazmine Sullivan's 2020 hit Pick Up Your Feelings.

Fans were in stitches as the actress ducked out of shot, before re-entering to forcefully sing "feelings" whenever Jazmine did.

The star jammed out in her very white kitchen

"Had some cooking fun last night with my jams by @silksonic and @jazminesullivan!" the star wrote. "Def made the food better."

Fans also got to glimpse inside Tracee's very well-stocked kitchen – and the décor was very white.

The star had a variety of red and blue plates stacked high in her cupboards alongside a large mixing bowl and a wooden bowl.

She also had loads of white mugs and glass cups all turned upside down in the cupboards. Below them were a whole range of cooking oils and a bottle of hand soap sat in its own little dish beside the sink.

Fans loved the video, and one said: "It's the subtle twerk, body roll, and wooden spoon mic for me auntie," while another added: "We only dance when food is on the scene."

Tracee sang into a wooden spoon

Many other fans just commented how much they loved the actress and applauded her sensational moves.

Perhaps an appearance on the next season of Dancing with the Stars could be in the making.

The Girlfriends star recently shocked her fans when she shared an old glamorous high school picture – and it looked like she hadn't aged a day.

She took to Instagram to post a black-and-white image of herself posing in the garden, dressed in a polo neck jumper and jeans.

Many fans were quick to compare the actress to her famous mother, Diana Ross, as one said: "Looking like your mamma right here."

