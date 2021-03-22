Salma Hayek wows with sleek hair transformation in gorgeous photo

Salma Hayek has shared a stunning hair transformation, leaving fans wowed.

The actress posted a gorgeous throwback picture which showed her with a sleek and stylish bob.

The picture, taken several years ago, was jokingly captioned: "Throwback to a time where you could sign autographs with your mouth open and no mask."

"So beautiful," shared one fan as another called her "bella," which is pretty in Spanish.

MORE: Salma Hayek celebrates love in stunning selfie

Salma shared this stunning throwback

The mom of one usually rocks a longer style, while the past weekend she showed off her natural waves with a stunning swimming pool snap.

The Frida actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a gorgeous photo of herself dressed in a vibrant purple swimsuit as she posed on the beach in front of a clear blue infinity pool.

The Hollywood star teamed her beachwear with a pair of oversized sunglasses, and wore her long brunette hair down in its natural waves.

MORE: Salma Hayek reveals how her teenage daughter inspired her latest project

She recently shared a gorgeous swimming pool snap

Since the end of February, Salma and her family have been in Los Angeles.

The actress took her family with her when she headed state-side to present an award at the Golden Globes, and they have been enjoying every moment of their time there.

At the beginning of the month, the star shared a rare photo of herself with her teenage daughter Valentina, 13, during a quad bike ride in the desert.

Salma has spent the last month in LA

Salma had spent much of the pandemic at her home in London where she lives with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their daughter.

Valentina turned 13 in September, and Salma has been open about how she's struggled with being stuck at home.

"Lockdown was very difficult for a teenager," Salma said in an interview with the Telegraph after the first lockdown.

"My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Read more HELLO! US stories here