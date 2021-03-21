Salma Hayek looks incredible in purple swimsuit while on the beach The Frida actress is spending time in LA with her family

Salma Hayek is certainly making the most of her weekend! On Sunday, the Frida actress took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself posing on the beach – and it caused quite the reaction.

In the picture, the mother-of-one looked phenomenal dressed in a vibrant purple swimsuit as she posed on the beach in front of a clear blue ocean.

The Hollywood star teamed her beachwear with a pair of oversized sunglasses, and wore her long brunette hair down in its natural waves.

Fans were quick to comment on the striking snapshot, with one writing: "You look amazing," while another wrote: "So beautiful and gorgeous." A third added: "Wow you look incredible."

Since the end of February, Salma and her family have been in Los Angeles. The actress took her family with her when she headed state-side to present an award at the Golden Globes, and they have been enjoying every moment of their time there.

Salma Hayek looked incredible in a purple swimsuit

At the beginning of the month, the star shared a rare photo of herself with her teenage daughter Valentina, 13, during a quad bike ride in the desert.

Salma had spent much of the pandemic at her home in London where she lives with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their daughter.

Recently she posted a throwback with Valentina when she was a little girl and captioned it: "The good old days when I would run around with my little girl and without a mask."

Valentina turned 13 in September, and Salma has been open about how she's struggled with being stuck at home.

The Hollywood star has been in LA since February

"Lockdown was very difficult for a teenager," Salma said in an interview with the Telegraph after the first lockdown.

"My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Salma clearly has a close relationship with her daughter, who she had when she was 41. Of becoming a mum later in life, she's said it made her a better parent.

