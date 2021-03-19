Salma Hayek floors fans with striking beauty in gorgeous throwback photo The Frida actress looked unreal

Salma Hayek had her followers rushing to shower her with compliments after she posted the most gorgeous throwback photo on Thursday.

The Frida actress was feeling nostalgic for the days when she could greet her fans without fear of contracting COVID-19.

In the snap posted on Instagram, Salma looked beautiful sporting a sleek bob and tight black T-shirt.

Captioning the pic, she wrote: "Throwback to a time where you could sign autographs with your mouth open and no mask."

Her fans were quick to gush over her beauty, with one commenting: "You're so freaking gorgeous!" A second wrote: "You're still beautiful."

A third added: "You look so pretty," followed by several heart and flame emojis.

Salma looked gorgeous with her sleek bob

Earlier this week, Salma shared an uplifting message with her fans, which was accompanied by a stunning picture of her posing inside her bedroom.

The Hollywood star looked incredible dressed in a white crop top, showcasing her toned physique in the process. Salma teamed the top with a pair of coordinating trousers and gold jewellery.

Beauty-wise, the mother-of-one opted for a bright red lipstick and smokey eyes, and tied her long brunette hair up in a bun.

In the caption, she wrote: "I used to hate Mondays but now I see them as a fresh new start full of possibilities."

Salma Hayek looked incredible in a crop top as she posed inside her bedroom

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "You look amazing," while another wrote: "Such a stunning picture." A third simply added: "Beautiful."

In the background, Salma's luxury cream-and-white room was visible, including her bed. Salma and her family are currently in the United States, having flown over there for the Golden Globes in February.

Salma has spent much of the pandemic at her home in London where she lives with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their daughter, Valentina, 13.

