Salma Hayek showcases toned physique in stylish crop top in uplifting post The Frida actress has plenty of reasons to smile about

Salma Hayek has been used to a slower pace of life over the past year, and it's made her appreciate every day.

To mark the beginning of the week, the Frida actress shared an uplifting message with her fans on Instagram about Mondays, which was accompanied by a stunning picture of her posing inside her bedroom.

The Hollywood star looked incredible dressed in a white crop top, showcasing her toned physique in the process.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek reveals secret to her youthful appearance

Salma teamed the top with a pair of co-ordinating trousers and gold jewellery. Beauty-wise, the mother-of-one opted for a bright red lipstick and smokey eyes, and tied her long brunette hair up in a bun.

In the caption, she wrote: "I used to hate Mondays but now I see them as a fresh new start full of possibilities."

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "You look amazing," while another wrote: "Such a stunning picture." A third simply added: "Beautiful."

In the background, Salma's luxury cream-and-white room was visible, including her bed. Salma and her family are currently in the United States, having flown over there for the Golden Globes in February.

Over the weekend, the actress shared photos of herself and daughter Valentina, 13, posing in the desert on a quad bike.

Salma has spent much of the pandemic at her home in London where she lives with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their daughter.

Recently she posted a throwback with Valentina when she was a little girl and captioned it: "The good old days when I would run around with my little girl and without a mask."

Valentina turned 13 in September, and Salma has been open about how she's struggled with being stuck at home.

"Lockdown was very difficult for a teenager," Salma said in an interview with the Telegraph after the first lockdown.

"My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends." Salma clearly has a close relationship with her daughter, who she had when she was 41.

Of becoming a mum later in life, she's said it made her a better parent.

