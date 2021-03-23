Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell enjoy romantic St Barts beach trip

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell are lapping up the sunshine and enjoying a romantic time in the Caribbean.

In photos published by Mail Online, the Beatles singer, 78, and his wife Nancy, 61, were pictured relaxing and sunbathing on a white sandy beach, as well as enjoying a dip in the tropical waters.

Paul McCartney's epic £16.5m home is a tribute to The Beatles

While Paul wore bright purple swimming shorts, Nancy showcased her fabulous figure in a black swimsuit that featured a trim detailing, and accessorised with sunglasses and a straw hat.

The couple, who have been married since 2011, love to holiday in the Caribbean and have made frequent trips there. In January, they were once again pictured on a yacht in St Barts, with Paul diving off it and enjoying a swim in the sea. The pair also looked more loved-up than ever, snuggling up and laughing together.

Paul occasionally shares photos of his wife on Instagram. In February to mark Love Your Pet Day, the singer posted a couple of pictures of themselves with their rescue dog Rose. In the snap, Nancy affectionately rested her head on her husband's shoulder as they sat at the bottom of a staircase with their pooch in front of them.

Paul occasionally shares photos of his wife on Instagram

"It's #LoveYourPetDay! Here are Paul and Nancy with their rescue dog, Rose. Photos taken from the #McCartneyIII artwork," the caption read.

Ringo Starr makes heartbreaking comment about deaths of John Lennon and George Harrison

Another picture from February, to mark Valentine's Day, showed Nancy smiling up at the sun as she stood among a field of sunflowers. "Have the most wonderful #ValentinesDay ever. Love Paul," the Liverpudlian singer wrote.

The couple married in Marylebone Town Hall

The couple married in a low-key ceremony at London's Marylebone Town Hall, attended by just 30 guests. "I feel absolutely wonderful. I feel terrific. I feel married," the groom told the crowds outside.

Paul's younger brother Mike was best man, and he opened up about the best part of the evening. "There was a lovely song that our kid did, and they had a lovely dance together," he said, referring to the song Paul had especially written for his bride. "That was a nice little highlight of the evening."

