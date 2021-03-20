Elizabeth Hurley barely contains herself in sensational throwback photo The star knows how to dress to impress

Elizabeth Hurley celebrated in style on Friday when she shared a series of incredible throwback photos which left fans wowed.

The model, 55, looked amazing in snapshots to wish designer, Patrick Designer, a very happy birthday.

The first striking image saw Elizabeth wearing a lace dress with a plunging neckline which left little to the imagination. She was sitting on the knee of her famous friend and they were both smiling from ear to ear.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley frolics on the beach in bikini bottoms for a good cause

The longtime pals were having a blast in all the photos she posted.

"Happy Birthday to my glorious friend @thepatrickcox," the star wrote: "I love you with all my," and she added a heart emoji along with plenty of kisses.

Elizabeth has spent the majority of the COVID-19 lockdown at her English estate but she’s been bubbled up with some family members and friends too.

Elizabeth shared photos to celebrate her friend's birthday

She started her Easter celebrations early when she shared a photo from her Herefordshire mansion on Thursday.

The mum-of-one looked phenomenal in a tight mini-dress and she displayed her cooking talents with an "Easter Feast" she had whipped up too.

Elizabeth also celebrated Mother’s Day recently and paid her lookalike mother, Angela, a sweet tribute.

Elizabeth is missing her beach getaways

She shared a message on social media and wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to every mother in the world. I have been blessed to have a wondrous mama and I give thanks for that every day.

"I've been a mother myself for 18 glorious years and my mother has guided me through every stage of parenthood. All hail our mighty mothers."

Angela is incredibly close to her daughter and has been staying with her and grandson Damian at Elizabeth’s home throughout the pandemic.

