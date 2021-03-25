Rebel Wilson floors fans with all-natural beauty in truly stunning selfie The Pooch Perfect star looks and feels amazing

Rebel Wilson shared the most beautiful selfie with fans on Thursday which left them saying the same thing.

The Pooch Perfect star, 41, took to Instagram to wish her 9.7million followers a good morning with a simple photograph which blew them away.

In the snapshot, Rebel was wearing a casual zip-up top and the light made her blonde hair stand out against the dark sky.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's magnificent 2020-2021 health transformation

She appeared makeup-free and looked effortlessly stunning as she prepared to start her day.

Rebel simply captioned the photo: "Good morning London," as she's currently in the capital for work.

Her photo caused quite the stir, however, as fans clambered to tell her how incredible she looked.

Rebel's fans lavished her with praise over her photo

"So natural," wrote one, while a second said: "You are so beautiful," while many others applauded her for being an inspiration following her incredible health overhaul.

The Pitch Perfect actress has lost more than 65lbs in the last year as she focused on her wellbeing and transformed her mind and body.

While she's been loving her stint in London, Rebel had a bit of a mishap when she fell off her bike and injured herself recently.

Rebel has worked hard to get in shape

She explained what happened to fans on social media revealing she lost her balance on a bike after a dog ran into the road.

Rebel later shared a photo of herself resting her foot with ice packs in her hotel room following the incident.

Fortunately, she was back on her feet the next day and full of smiles once more.

During her stay in London, the actress has enjoyed meeting up with several of her famous friends – at a distance – including Matt Lucas.

The popular actress shared a fun picture of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Only gays in the village. Love you Matt, you're always there for helpful roommate/ brotherly advice."

