Carrie Ann Inaba thanks fans as she shares major health update 'Thank you for the sweetest messages,' she shared on social media

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba has shared an update with fans, thanking them for their "sweet messages" as she battles several autoimmune diseases.

"Thank you for the sweetest messages," she shared on social media on Saturday, admitting it's "been a rough few weeks" but that she believes she is now in a place where she can "function."

"All I want and desire is healing," the morning TV host admitted.

WATCH: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update from bed

Sharing her gratitude for her doctors, she also sent "so much love" to her partner for "being so patient with me."

In mid-March Carrie shared that she was off the show because her arms had gone numb and she was having "sharp shooting pains," alongside the "regular pain" she battles.

On Saturday she revealed that her "spinal stenosis was acting up because of inflammation," and that she was also in the middle of a "fibromyalgia flare."

Carrie shared the update with fans on Saturday

The presenter has several autoimmune conditions and also has to deal with old dance injuries.

She shared that she had undergone seven MRIs, blood tests, doctors appointments including visiting a cranial sacral specialist, and physical therapy.

The TV star has been inundated with well wishes from The Talk viewers over the last few weeks and her co-hosts, who even sent her a beautiful bouquet of flowers while she rests at home.

Carrie previously revealed why it was so important for her to be so open about her health struggles.

She said: "Also I wanted you guys to know that the reason why I share my health so openly is because I think there are so many stigmas around health and judgement about people who have the conditions I have.

"I want you to know that I will be okay. I won't stop. I'm a Capricorn. I will do everything I can to do the things I want.

"I just wanted to tell you all to take good care of yourselves, especially those dealing with autoimmune conditions."

