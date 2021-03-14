The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares glimpse inside luxury home during recovery from illness The Dancing with the Stars judge has been off work from the CBS daytime show

Carrie Ann Inaba has been resting at home over the past few days after suffering from painful sounding symptoms.

The Talk star has yet to identify her illness but started suffering from sharp shooting pains last week, and is currently undergoing tests.

The star's fans have been missing seeing her on television, but luckily, the TV personality has the most incredible home to rest in.

Most recently, Carrie shared a photo of herself on Monday to mark International Women's Day, showing her posing on her porch in front of her home.

The star's home was seen in the background, showing a look inside at the white banisters and patterned wallpaper, giving it an artistic touch.

The Dancing with the Stars judge also shared a picture of herself lounging on the sofa in her living room, which is filled with plants.

The spacious area boasts patterned wallpaper and a striped rug – adding a homely feel to the room.

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba outside her gorgeous home

Carrie has been inundated with well wishes during her time off The Talk, and was also sent a beautiful bouquet of flowers from her co-stars, which she shared a photo of on social media.

On Thursday, she updated her followers from bed, explaining why she was off work.

She said: "Hey everyone. I just wanted to give you an update. So I have been out from The Talk since Monday.

"Not sure exactly what's been happening but my arms started to go numb and I started having sharp shooting pains as well, along with the regular pain I normally have which is pretty much coming unbearable.

Carrie has a beautiful living room - that looks very relaxing too!

"I have taken a few days off The Talk to try and get to the bottom of this. I have had three MRIs."

The presenter - who has several autoimmune conditions - then went on to explain to her followers the reason that she is so open about her health struggles.

She said: "Also I wanted you guys to know that the reason why I share my health so openly is because I think there are so many stigmas around health and judgement about people who have the conditions I have.

"I want you to know that I will be okay. I won't stop. I'm a Capricorn. I will do everything I can to do the things I want.

"I just wanted to tell you all to take good care of yourselves, especially those dealing with autoimmune conditions."

