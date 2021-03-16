The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba pays emotional tribute to her mum on special occasion The Dancing with the Stars host is currently recovering from a mystery illness

Carrie Ann Inaba has been resting at home over the past week after falling ill, but on Monday, The Talk co-host had something far more positive on her mind, as she celebrated her beloved mother's birthday.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba breaks silence with new health update after time off work

While Carrie was unable to see her mum on her special day due to the pandemic, she made up for it with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, which featured a series of family photos and a lengthy message.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update from bed

The Dancing with the Stars judge wrote: "Happiest of Birthdays to my beautiful, smart, strong and courageous Mom! I LOVE you soooooo much!!!!

READ: Inside Carrie Ann Inaba's gorgeous home during recovery

MORE: CBS shocks fans with surprising The Talk news following Sharon Osbourne controversy

"Thank you Mom for always being you...for teaching us the important things in life, like compassion and honesty.

"For allowing us to be who we truly are and standing up for what we believe in.

Carrie Ann Inaba paid a heartfelt tribute to her mum on her birthday

"And for that strange sense of humor we all have. Laughing with you is one of the best parts of my days. "You are such a wonderful mom and I feel so grateful that I got to be your Daughter.

MORE: The Talks Carrie Ann Inaba unveils gorgeous halr transformation

READ: The Talk's Sharon Osbourne left near tears in heated Piers Morgan debate

"I've missed you so much this year but feel closer to you than ever.... and I just wanted you to know that I love you so much.

"And I thank you for being there for me through the thick and thin of things, throughout all the ups and down and doing it all with such a special grace.

Carrie has been off work from The Talk since falling ill last week

"Happy Birthday Mom!!! I can't wait to see you soon... and if you see the last page. I'm excited to release our Christmas album too."

Carrie's famous friends were quick to comment on the post, with Kelly Ripa responding with a series of love heart emojis, while her The Talk co-star Amanda Kloots wrote: "Happy birthday mom!"

MORE: The Talk's Amanda Kloots showcases endless legs in tiny shorts and crop top

READ: Sharon Osbourne makes statement following heated debate on The Talk

The talented dancer's post follows shortly after she told her fans on social media that she had been off work after experiencing sharp shooting pains in her limbs.

The Dancing with the Stars judge has been inundated with well wishes from fans

She posted a video on Instagram Stories, and explained: "Not sure exactly what's been happening but my arms started to go numb and I started having sharp shooting pains as well, along with the regular pain I normally have which is pretty much coming unbearable.

"I have taken a few days off The Talk to try and get to the bottom of this. I have had three MRIs."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.