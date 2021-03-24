Where is Kelly Ripa on Live? Star breaks silence following absence from show The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been replaced this week by Maria Menounos

Kelly Ripa has been absent from Live with Kelly and Ryan since Monday, and the popular TV host has been temporarily replaced by Maria Menounos.

Fans have been wondering where the former Hope and Faith actress has gone, and it is more than likely that she is taking a few days off on holiday.

While Kelly hasn't addressed her absence from the ABC daytime show, the actress – who had been keeping a low profile – returned to social media on Tuesday evening to share a sweet video of her two dogs Chewy and Lena, to mark National Puppy Day.

The footage was taken from inside Kelly's $27million Manhattan townhouse, where the star has been relaxing during her time off work.

Mark Consuelos' wife has been hosting Live since 2001 and has co-hosted the morning show alongside the late Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan, before being joined by current co-host Ryan Seacrest in 2017.

Kelly Ripa updated fans on where she was following her absence from Live

During the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Kelly and Ryan both co-hosted Live from their respective homes, and the mother-of-three's children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, all made appearances on screen during this time.

When Ryan took holiday, meanwhile, Mark acted as the perfect temporary replacement, and joined his wife on the sofa at their home.

Kelly Ripa has been temporarily replaced by Maria Menounos

Kelly and Ryan have a great on-screen chemistry and are good friends in real life too. In an interview with ET in 2020, Ryan got emotional as he spoke about his co-star.

"I'm using every ounce of my energy to fight back tears right now, while she's saying that," he said.

"We do a television show, but it's not just a television show. We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."

Kelly and Ryan Seacrest have been working together since 2017

Kelly was also full of praise about the radio presenter, telling the publication: "What you see of Ryan on air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing."

Working with your friend is a great privilege. It is a joy, and I have to say that it is a rare thing to work with a guy who is so authentic and fun and joyful and humble and generous and kind to everyone."

The award-winning star added: "He just brings joyfulness and enthusiasm and professionalism and authenticity to this place that I'm just so grateful to have here."

