Kelly Ripa relaxes on the beach in celebratory photo to mark special occasion The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives in New York with her husband and three children

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her timeless fashion sense, and looked incredible in a new photo shared by husband Mark Consuelos on Instagram.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star was pictured on the beach with good friend Albert Bianchini, in a celebratory post by the Riverdale star to mark his birthday.

In the image, the former Hope and Faith actress looked as stylish as ever dressed in a printed green mini dress and gold pendant necklace, as she posed alongside the birthday boy.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa shares incredible never-before-seen family photos

Kelly and Mark are lucky enough to spend a lot of time at the beach, as they have a property in the Hamptons, where they often spend their weekends and time off work.

The celebrity couple also have a luxury penthouse in Manhattan, where Kelly stays during the week so that she can easily commute to the ABC studios to host Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly Ripa looked incredible as she posed on the beach with her good friend Albert

The pair are doting parents to three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, and enjoyed spending quality time together as a family during the pandemic.

Michael is a graduate at New York University, while Lola is currently studying there, and so they are often back at home.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos with Albert

However, things are set to be a little different when it's Joaquin's time to go off to college, as the 18-year-old recently accepted a place at the University of Michigan – a little further away from home than his older siblings.

The teenager accepted a place on the university's wrestling programme, and his proud parents shared their delight earlier in the month when the news was announced.

Kelly and Mark have a home in the Hamptons where they spend a lot of time

The university also shared the news, writing: "Signed: Welcome to the family @joaquinconsuelos!"

When Joaquin goes off to study, Kelly will be spending a lot of time alone at home – as husband Mark is often away for work.

The actor spends a lot of time in Vancouver, where Riverdale is filmed, although he often shares sweet posts dedicated to Kelly and his children while he's away, as well as screengrabs of his virtual date nights with his wife.

