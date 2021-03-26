Kelly Ripa shares flirty picture with husband Mark Consuelos The morning TV host took to social media to post the snap

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are known for their love of sharing PDA so it's not surprising that Kelly has posted a new flirty flashback.

The morning TV host took to social media to post the snap, taken 10 years ago in 2011, of the pair kissing while on a beach getaway.

"#fbf 2011 a light PDA moment in celebration of #MC40," Kelly captioned the snap referencing the Riverdale actor's 40th birthday.

"Countdown to #MC50 which will be a virtual celebration this year," she added.; Mark will turn 50 on 31 March.

Kelly shared this sweet snap of a smooch

Mark commented on the post: "You are the best. I love you and hope to kiss you very soon!!!!!," to which Kelly replied: "One day soon!"

The pair married in 1996 and have three children, Lola, Michael and Joaquin.

Kelly and Mark have three children

Kelly's post comes after she remains MIA on Live With Kelly and Ryan, with Maria Menounos and Ali Wentworth filling in alongside Ryan Seacrest.

"Kelly has the day off. Filling in is the one and only Ali Wentworth," Ryan said at the top of the show on Wednesday; Ali also appeared on Thursday while Maria stepped in on Monday and Tuesday.

As for when Kelly will return, no one has revealed that just yet.

Ali was one of the replacements on Live this week

However, the style star – who has been keeping a low profile – returned to social media on Tuesday evening to share a sweet video of her two dogs Chewy and Lena, to mark National Puppy Day.

The footage was taken from inside Kelly's $27 million Manhattan townhouse, where the star has been relaxing during her time off work.

She has also shared pictures with good friend Bruce Bozzi for his birthday.

