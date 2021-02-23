Katie Holmes is a doting mum to daughter Suri Cruise, and prefers to keep the teenager out of the spotlight and off of her social media account.

However, the Dawson's Creek star delighted fans after making a rare post about her 14-year-old, as she reminisced about a memory from her childhood.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a picture of a diorama she and Suri had made when she was little during a snow day in New York, and it was more than impressive.

In the caption, she wrote: "Snow days remind me of the dioramas my daughter and I made together years ago. "There is something very fun about making little worlds together happy snow day!"

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "I love this like that, it looks unreal!" while another wrote: "Awesome and so great you kept them." A third added: "These are so detailed!"

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri's artistic skills were revealed in the star's latest post

Katie and Suri love nothing more than getting creative at home and during the pandemic, they have entertained themselves by taking part in some of the most popular craft trends.

Last year, the actress shared a photo of the pair wearing clothes that they had customised with tie-dye, while in April on Suri's birthday, Katie shared a look inside their New York home, which had been filled with handmade celebratory decorations, including bunting.

Katie and Suri have the sweetest relationship

It sounds like it isn't just art that Suri has a passion for either. In a rare interview about motherhood, Katie told InStyle: "I love her so much.

My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. "To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.

"She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it.

"Then she's like, 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise

The actress also gave a rare insight into her time in lockdown with her daughter during an interview with the Australian Daily Telegraph.

"I like to keep her out of my interviews," she began. "I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson, just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and spending time together.

"I feel strongly that the power of your own attitude definitely influences those around you, including your children."

