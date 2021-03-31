Vanessa Bryant left in tears as daughter Natalia makes dad Kobe 'proud' with latest achievement

Vanessa Bryant was one proud mother as she celebrated her daughter being accepted at the University of Southern California.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Vanessa shared a video of Natalia in which she could be seen jumping up and down whilst shouting "I got in, I got in!"

In the captioned, Kobe's wife proudly wrote: "Tears of joy. I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn."

WATCH: Vanessa reacts to Natalia's latest achievement and surprises her with full university kit

The mother-of-four later showed off a video showing their guest room fully decorated with celebratory balloons and packed with merchandise from the university, including a personalised pair of trainers that took Vanessa three months to make and feature Kobe's name on the side.

"Congratulations Nani Banani!!!!!! If you wouldn't have been accepted I would've had to have stabbed these balloons in the guest room and have thrown all this away. Thank goodness you got in. I had these shoes custom made for @nataliabryant Daddy and Gigi are ALWAYS here. Forever and always Principessa. #USC #TROJAN #FIGHTON," she captioned the sweet clip.

Natalia proudly posing with her USC gear

Friends of the family inundated the comments section with supportive messages, with Khloe Kardashian writing: "Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooooo the best!!!! #USC!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you."

Hollywood actress Viola Davis added: " Wooohooo!!!! Congratulations," whilst close family friend Ciara wrote: " Go Nani! Go Nani! Go!! So proud of you! Love you so much!!!"