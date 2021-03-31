Christina Aguilera is angelic in white for stunning new photos The singer wowed fans with an angelic look

Christina Aguilera's fans have been patiently waiting for her new music and she may have dropped them a hint of what's coming while looking angelic in white.

The Candyman singer resembled a heavenly angel as she kicked back on a sofa in an all-white ensemble, except for her neon-green trainers.

Surrounding the star were a variety of objects including a gold-lined door and an Etta James vinyl.

In her second snap, Christina had brought her knees up to her chest, as she gleefully looked at something off-camera.

The Beautiful singer seemed to hint at something new, as she left a simple caption which read: "Play it back," alongside a green heart emoji.

Christina's most recent album, Liberation, which included hits like Accelerate and Twice, was released in 2018, so it's understandable that some were getting impatient for new music.

But the post left many fans feeling excited, as one posted: "Omg so pretty! Can't wait to hear what you've been creating."

And another jubilant commenter enthused: "The album is ready," while a third wrote: "We can't wait to hear what you have in store queen!!"

Many others complimented the singer's beauty, as one said: "Ageless Queen!" and another added: "OMG! THIS LOOK!"

And plenty called her "stunning" and "beautiful" and several posted the green heart emoji.

The Ain't No Other Man hitmaker recently left fans speechless as she posed up a storm in a matching set of grey loungewear.

The five-time Grammy award winner stared fiercely at the camera as posed in front of an ajar grey door.

The star didn't use any words in her caption, opting just to post two white heart emojis, and this was fitting given that the post mostly left fans speechless.

Some fans were able to get words out, and one posted: "Queen of my life," and another added: "Thank you for the blessing."

A third said: "SISSSSSSSSS STOPPPP THIS IS EVERYTHING."

