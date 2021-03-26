Christina Aguilera poses up a storm in grey sweatpants The singer looked flawless

Christina Aguilera has posed up a storm in a matching set of loungewear, and the singer has left her fans speechless.

MORE: Christina Aguilera plunges into pool in backless swimsuit – and she looks incredible

Standing outside a house in front of an ajar grey door, the Beautiful singer fiercely stared at the camera.

Christina posed in a grey wool jumper with a matching pair of grey sweatpants, perfect for lounging in.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera shares glimpse inside lavish garden

And her beautiful blonde weave stretched down her back to touch the tip of her waist.

The star didn't use any words in her caption, opting just to post two white heart emojis, and this was fitting given that the post mostly left fans speechless.

Many fans were only able to post strings of emojis, mainly consisting of heart eyes, red hearts and flames.

MORE: Christina Aguilera wows in leather ahead of Super Bowl – and fans react

MORE: Christina Aguilera reveals show-stopping cakes for son's birthday

Some fans were able to get words out, and one posted: "Queen of my life," and another added: "Thank you for the blessing."

The singer looked fierce in the outfit

A third said: "SISSSSSSSSS STOPPPP THIS IS EVERYTHING."

The Lady Marmalade singer is engaged to guitarist Matthew Rutler, and the pair enjoyed a romantic Valentine's Day meal together last month.

The loved-up pair had the most romantic setting as they dined, with a backdrop of fairy lights and a host of candles and roses.

The star's post left fans speechless

Uploading a picture of their Valentine's date to Instagram, Christina lovingly paid tribute to her fiancé, writing: "Happy Valentine's Day my love…here's to all the adventures we've shared and many more to come."

She finished the post with a heart and kissing emoji. The singer looked incredible in a stunning black blazer, complete with a pretty gold necklace and matching earrings.

In another picture from the evening, the Come On Over Baby songstress showed off more of her designer outfit, including a sapphire ring, some sharp blue nails and a pair of sleek white trainers.

However, she also took time to share an important message about self-love. "And happy Valentine's Day to me because self-love is important too!" she told fans.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.