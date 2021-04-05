Saturday Kitchen star Rachel Allen has spoken about her son Joshua's arrest and subsequent prison sentence in a candid new interview.

The 49-year-old - who shares three children; Joshua, Scarlett and Lucca with husband Isaac – admitted that she "feels bad" that her eldest had to also experience public shame because of her fame.

She told the Irish Mirror: "Yeah, it's been really tough. You know, when I was growing up, no one knew of me. And I didn't do anything like that to break the law, but I was able to grow up privately. And so you know what, it is hard. And it has been really tough actually.

"And I felt so bad, and I feel so bad. That an element of their lives is public, that you know, that makes it much more commented on than anyone else's life."

Joshua was handed a 30-month prison sentence last year, with half of the time suspended after he pled guilty to two drug charges in August 2018.

Following his arrest, Rachel and her family issued a response saying: "We are making a statement in response to, and hopefully to alleviate, the frenzy of enquiry and speculation ongoing in relation to our son Joshua.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs (marijuana) with intent to supply them to others. He has admitted his guilt immediately and co-operated fully with the Gardaí.

Rachel is a very proud mum to three children

"A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and when formally charged Joshua will be pleading guilty at the first opportunity.

"We are absolutely devastated at this turn of events. Our son is eighteen years old, has never been in trouble with the Gardaí, and has made a huge mistake, which will have profound consequences for him.

"We do not in any way condone his actions, in fact, we utterly condemn them, but it is not for us to condemn him."

