The Talk's Amanda Kloots shares emotional anniversary post to celebrate special moment Amanda Kloots thanked fans for the 'never-ending support'

Amanda Kloots has thanked fans for the "never-ending support" as she celebrates the year anniversary of her call to fans to play Nick Cordero's music.

The Talk host made the decision on 13 April 2020 to ask fans to play her husband's music as he was in intensive care battling coronavirus.

She hoped his music would lift not only his spirits but others as well, as the world battled the ongoing pandemic.

MORE: Amanda Kloots breaks hearts as she reflects on painful anniversary

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Kloots reveals her son's adorable new habit

Now, a year on, Amanda shared the original video she posted and spoke of how she will one day tell their son Elvis what happened.

"One year ago today I asked you to play Live Your Life, a song no one knew, at 3pm PST and sing and dance with me. The response was one I’ll never forget and can’t wait to tell Elvis about one day," she shared.

"Not only did thousands of people all over the world join me that day, you joined me for 84 days straight! #wakeupnick began. Thank you for your never ending support. We made Nick a rockstar."

Amanda then called on fans to go live for one final time to sing and dance to the song.

Broadway star Nick Cordero died on 5 July 2020 after being diagnosed with the coronavirus in early March.

After 95 days in hospital, he passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center at the age of 41.

"I thought about what I can do for him because there isn't much I can do, I can't be at the hospital," said the mom-of-one in the original video.

"But I can play his music and I really do believe that is going to help."

Every day fans would play his music and send Amanda videos of the moment, which she then posted on social media.

Amanda is now living in LA

Nick's death was one of the first high-profile cases to make headlines, and Amanda's bravery throughout her terrible ordeal has earned her a legion of supportive fans.

Following Nick's passing, brave Amanda said at the time: "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

Amanda is now raisig their one-year-old son Elvis