The Talk's Amanda Kloots unveiled a gorgeous hair transformation on Instagram on Thursday and her new look sent fans into a frenzy.

Amanda shared a selfie on social media with platinum blonde hair cascading over her shoulders and thanked her style team for the makeover.

"When you have the hair dream team you’ve got to do an appreciation post!" she wrote, before adding: "@chaviv_hair extensions @madebychanvan style @colorbymattrez color."

Her fans heaped her lighter and longer look with praise and wrote: "Wowww this a good look for you!" and, "fairytale hair," while some even compared her to a Barbie doll.

The Talk is currently on hiatus, but Amanda has continued to keep her followers up to date with her antics on Instagram.

Amanda recently shared a gorgeous beach picture with her young son, Elvis, as they enjoyed a stroll in Malibu together.

It's been a very tough year for the star who lost her husband, Nick Codero, following complications caused by COVID-19.

She regularly pays tribute to the love of her life and recently reflected on the painful anniversary of the day he entered into hospital before his death.

Amanda rocked extensions and a platinum blonde look

Amanda shared a short video and remebered the life-altering day with an emotional message.

She wrote: "March 30, 2020, Elvis and I drove Nick to the emergency room at Cedar Sinai. With Covid restrictions in place, we didn’t know which entrance was even open, so I left him on the corner.

"We didn’t hug. We didn’t kiss goodbye. We couldn’t. It was clear he was sick with something and we couldn’t take any risks. I don’t even know if he said bye to Elvis or if we said, 'I love you.'

Amanda lost her husband and Elvis' dad Nick to complications from COVID-19

"I told him I’d stay nearby and to call me when he’s done. We walked to The Grove to kill time. We thought it would be a couple of hours. That was the last day I saw Nick as Nick."

Amanda added: "My heart breaks today. I wish I could go back in time, run to him as he was walking away, grab him, kiss him and hold him in my arms. On April 1, he went on the ventilator and I never spoke to him again."

