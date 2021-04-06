Kyra Sedgwick shares health update with hospital selfie - fans react Fans thanked the actress for the reminder

Kyra Sedgwick has shared a hospital selfie, calling on her followers to remember to get their mammograms.

The actress wore a pink hospital gown and her protective mask in the picture, which was taken in a hospital room.

Kyra was keeping her feet warm in fluffy socks, and fans flocked to the comments to thank her for reminding them and share their own experiences.

"It’s that time again! Ladies... get your mamos!" shared Kyra.

"I’m getting mine in a month for the first time and I’m 51. Hope it’s not painful or discomfort," wrote one fan as another replied: "I have been getting them since 30 (my mom had BC) and am now 56. They are uncomfortable, but not painful."

A mammogram is an X-ray picture of the breast and is used to detect early signs of breast cancer.

The 55-year-old star is best known for her starring role on award-winning drama The Closer; Kyra won an Emmy and Golden Globe for her work.

Kyra shared this hospital selfie

She is married to Kevin Bacon, and the pair have been splitting their time during the pandemic between their various homes in the US.

The celebrity couple also have a house in LA, close to their daughter Sosie's home.

They have been staying there with their son Travis, as well as on their farm in Connecticut.

Kyra and Kevin married in 1988

Kevin often shares videos from their farm, and has introduced fans on social media to many of their animals, including horses, alpacas and even their two goats – who were wedding anniversary gifts for Kyra.

The Footloose star recently gave a tour around the spacious grounds of their Connecticut home during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The farm features several barns where they look after their animals, and Kevin sat on a hay stack inside of one of them while taking part in the interview.

