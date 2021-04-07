Kyra Sedgwick broke down in tears after Kevin Bacon proposal for this surprising reason The pair have been happily married since 1988

Kevin Bacon has revealed that Kyra Sedgwick broke down in tears three months after he proposed because she hated the ring.

The pair have been happily married since 1988 but the Footloose star made the revelation on Wednesday, admitting he thought he had found a "banging" ring.

"I didn't tell friends or family, so I had to go out and find this ring by myself," he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I am not a jewellery guy, but I found this ring and I thought it was banging. I gave it to her, and she was touched and said 'I do'," he added.

"Then three months later we were lying in bed and I woke up and she's crying and I was like 'what's happening?' I wondered if she was breaking up with me.

"She finally says 'I don't like the ring!'"

Kevin and Kyra met on the set of Lemon Sky, a 1980s TV show, and married in 1988.

The pair met in the mid-1980s

They often admit that they "got lucky" when it came to finding each other so young.

The famous couple share children Travis, born in 1989, and Sosie, born in 1992.

Kyra recently opened up about their marriage and told The Post: “Honestly, we just got lucky, there’s no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent."

They married in 1988

The two acting stars have been splitting their time during the pandemic between their various homes in the US.

The celebrity couple also have a house in LA, close to their daughter Sosie's home.

They have been staying there with their son Travis, as well as on their farm in Connecticut.

Kevin often shares videos from their farm, and has introduced fans on social media to many of their animals, including horses, alpacas and even their two goats – who were wedding anniversary gifts for Kyra.

